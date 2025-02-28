Left Menu

Empowering the Future with Science and Technology: Rajnath Singh's Call to Action

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the role of frontier technologies in modern warfare at National Science Day celebrations. He urged youth training in these technologies for national safety. He highlighted education's critical role, referencing India's historical scientific achievements, while promoting modernisation under the New Education Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:30 IST
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the critical role of cutting-edge technologies in modern warfare at the National Science Day celebrations, 'Vigyan Vaibhav - 2025'. He emphasized that youth trained in these technologies are imperative for the nation's security.

Speaking predominantly to students, Singh encouraged a scientific outlook and critical thinking, asserting educational reform with the New Education Policy for a globally ready generation. He referenced ancient Indian scholars, emphasizing a historical link between scientific prosperity and economic growth.

Highlighting Hyderabad and Bengaluru's role in the defence sector, Singh and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy proposed a Defence Industrial Corridor. Singh commended the Defence Research and Development Organisation's advancements and urged continued dedication towards technological transformation for national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

