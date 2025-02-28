Empowering the Future with Science and Technology: Rajnath Singh's Call to Action

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the critical role of cutting-edge technologies in modern warfare at the National Science Day celebrations, 'Vigyan Vaibhav - 2025'. He emphasized that youth trained in these technologies are imperative for the nation's security.

Speaking predominantly to students, Singh encouraged a scientific outlook and critical thinking, asserting educational reform with the New Education Policy for a globally ready generation. He referenced ancient Indian scholars, emphasizing a historical link between scientific prosperity and economic growth.

Highlighting Hyderabad and Bengaluru's role in the defence sector, Singh and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy proposed a Defence Industrial Corridor. Singh commended the Defence Research and Development Organisation's advancements and urged continued dedication towards technological transformation for national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)