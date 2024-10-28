Volkswagen's Strategic Overhaul Sparks Industry Reactions

Volkswagen is poised for an extensive reorganization of its operations in Germany, which may include the closure of at least three factories and layoffs of tens of thousands of workers. This strategic shift is aimed at addressing financial inefficiencies.

Thomas Schaefer, Volkswagen's brand CEO, has highlighted the issues at hand, noting that current revenues are insufficient, while costs for energy, materials, and personnel continue to escalate. To remain competitive, the company must enhance productivity and reduce expenses.

Analyst Daniel Schwarz points out that Volkswagen's measures exceed market expectations, driven by competition in China and declining demand for electric vehicles in Europe. While union resistance is expected, a consensus on necessary actions has been acknowledged.

(With inputs from agencies.)