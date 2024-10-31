Indian Army and Locals Celebrate Diwali in Rajouri
The Indian Army's Romeo Force celebrated Diwali with villagers in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The event strengthened bonds between soldiers and locals through festivities, sweets, and solar light installations, embodying unity and hope amidst challenging conditions in the hilly regions.
In a heartwarming display of unity and festivity, the Indian Army's Romeo Force Rashtriya Rifles battalion celebrated Diwali with locals in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The event took place in DKG Dehra Ki Gali of Tapa Pir and Manyal village, drawing participation from community members of all ages.
Soldiers distributed sweets and installed solar lights, transforming the village atmosphere by illuminating homes and streets. These gestures of camaraderie and service instilled a sense of trust and community spirit, as remarked by a soldier who told ANI, "We are proud to serve the nation and bring joy to the people."
Despite being stationed in challenging conditions atop the Pir Panjal Range, soldiers celebrated Diwali with traditional songs, dances, and firecrackers. At the Line of Control, they shared the festival with fellow jawans, exemplifying the themes of unity and hope that Diwali represents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
