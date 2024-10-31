Left Menu

Indian Army and Locals Celebrate Diwali in Rajouri

The Indian Army's Romeo Force celebrated Diwali with villagers in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The event strengthened bonds between soldiers and locals through festivities, sweets, and solar light installations, embodying unity and hope amidst challenging conditions in the hilly regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:35 IST
Indian Army and Locals Celebrate Diwali in Rajouri
Indian Army Romeo Force Rashtriya Rifles battalion celebrated Diwali with the locals of J-K (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming display of unity and festivity, the Indian Army's Romeo Force Rashtriya Rifles battalion celebrated Diwali with locals in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The event took place in DKG Dehra Ki Gali of Tapa Pir and Manyal village, drawing participation from community members of all ages.

Soldiers distributed sweets and installed solar lights, transforming the village atmosphere by illuminating homes and streets. These gestures of camaraderie and service instilled a sense of trust and community spirit, as remarked by a soldier who told ANI, "We are proud to serve the nation and bring joy to the people."

Despite being stationed in challenging conditions atop the Pir Panjal Range, soldiers celebrated Diwali with traditional songs, dances, and firecrackers. At the Line of Control, they shared the festival with fellow jawans, exemplifying the themes of unity and hope that Diwali represents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024