U.S. States Push for Stronger Global Plastic Treaty

Ten U.S. states are urging the government to adopt a robust stance in the global plastic treaty talks, advocating for measures beyond production caps. They warn against ineffective recycling solutions and emphasize community protection amid ongoing negotiations for the treaty set to be discussed in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:31 IST
In a decisive move, ten U.S. states have urged the government to adopt a robust stance in the discussions for a global plastic treaty. Their call comes ahead of critical treaty negotiations scheduled in Busan, South Korea, later this month.

In a letter spearheaded by New York Attorney General Letitia James, attorneys general from states including California, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, have called on the U.S. delegation to exceed its current position. They advocate for firm global production caps on plastics and reject ineffective solutions like certain recycling methods.

The correspondence highlights the contentious debate from April's Ottawa talks, where significant producers like Saudi Arabia and China resisted caps. The states emphasize the treaty's need to address plastic pollution's link with climate change and push for a robust plastic reuse system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

