Anantnag Police Clamps Down on Drug Trafficking with Property Seizure

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, Anantnag Police attached a property linked to Javid Ahmad Bhat under the NDPS Act. This Rs 50 lakh asset is central to ongoing investigations, highlighting police commitment to tackling drug abuse and urging public vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:51 IST
Anantnag Police attach property of drug trafficker under NDPS Act. (Photo/Anantnag police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant action against drug trafficking, the Anantnag district police in Jammu and Kashmir have attached a residential property under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials confirmed on Friday. The property in question belongs to Javid Ahmad Bhat, located in Poshkreeri, Srigufwara, and is valued at over Rs 50 lakhs.

The provisional attachment by the Anantnag Police is part of ongoing investigations under FIR No. 58/2024, wherein Bhat is accused of illegal possession and trafficking of Codeine Phosphate, a potent controlled substance. This move underscores the department's resolve to combat drug abuse and trafficking vigorously in the region.

Furthermore, the police have urged the public to stay vigilant and report any suspected drug-related activities. Public cooperation is emphasized as crucial in the continuous battle against drug trafficking and associated criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

