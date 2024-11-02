Ukraine: UN official urges restraint, renews call for just and lasting peace

A senior UN disarmament official on Thursday called on all parties to the conflict in Ukraine to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could further escalate the war.

Adedeji Ebo, Director and Deputy to the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs delivered the appeal at a Security Council briefing on the ongoing crisis, now nearing its 1,000-day mark since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Mr. Ebo warned that the situation remains dire for civilians, with intensifying attacks resulting in a record number of casualties in recent months.

“Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable,” he said, emphasizing that indiscriminate violence is prohibited under international law.

He reiterated that all parties in armed conflicts are obligated to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian laws.

Arms transfer

Mr. Ebo also informed Council members of the continued transfer of arms to parties to the conflict, noting reports of continued shipments of conventional weapons and remotely operated munitions to Ukraine as well as of weapons such as uncrewed aerial vehicles, ballistic missiles and ammunition to Russia.

He also referred to recent reports which have not been confirmed by the UN of the presence of third-party military personnel from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in the Russian Federation to assist in military operations against Ukrainian forces.

“We urge all concerned to refrain from any steps that may lead to further spillover and intensification of the war,” he said.

He also stressed that any transfer of weapons and ammunition must take place consistently with the applicable international legal framework, including relevant Security Council resolutions, and applicable sanctions and restrictive measures on such transfers.

Humanitarian impact

Mr. Ebo further noted the impact on civilians of the use of explosive weapons in populated areas.

Between 24 February 2022 and 30 September 2024, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, recorded over 11,973 civilians killed and more than 25,943 civilians injured in Ukraine. September was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in 2024, continuing a trend of higher civilian casualties that started in July.

“The use of explosive weapons in populated areas remains one of the most significant threats to civilians in armed conflict. Such use of these weapons is unacceptable, in view of the pattern of civilian harm and the likelihood of indiscriminate effects.”

Commitment to support

He reiterated the Secretary-General’s call for States to reduce the human cost of weapons by endorsing the Political Declaration on Strengthening the Protection of Civilians from the Humanitarian Consequences Arising from the Use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas if they have not already done so.

Mr. Ebo renewed the UN’s support for “all meaningful efforts” to bring a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with international law, including the UN Charter and relevant General Assembly resolutions.

