Left Menu

Union Minister Puri Criticizes Congress Over 1984 Sikh Genocide and Party Fractures

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri accused the Congress of failing to apologize for the 1984 Sikh genocide, attributing responsibility for the atrocities against Sikhs to the party. He criticized Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's ongoing involvement with the party despite charges against him. Puri also highlighted intra-party tensions involving Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 21:36 IST
Union Minister Puri Criticizes Congress Over 1984 Sikh Genocide and Party Fractures
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has strongly criticized the Congress party for its lack of meaningful apology regarding the 1984 Sikh genocide, labeling it solely responsible for the 'atrocities' committed against the Sikh community. He expressed concern over the failure of the justice system to adequately penalize the perpetrators.

Puri, the Minister for Oil and Natural Gas, emphasized the unidirectional nature of the violence, stating, "I don't call them riots because the riots mean a two-way thing. They were carried out by targeting one community." He further condemned the fact that key figures within the Congress, including those implicated in the violence, still hold positions of influence.

Despite formal apologies by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Puri pointed out that many Sikh families continue to demand justice decades later. Additionally, he addressed internal conflicts within the Congress, notably pointing out President Mallikarjun Kharge's frustration, citing incidents where Kharge was undermined by party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024