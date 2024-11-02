Union Minister Puri Criticizes Congress Over 1984 Sikh Genocide and Party Fractures

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has strongly criticized the Congress party for its lack of meaningful apology regarding the 1984 Sikh genocide, labeling it solely responsible for the 'atrocities' committed against the Sikh community. He expressed concern over the failure of the justice system to adequately penalize the perpetrators.

Puri, the Minister for Oil and Natural Gas, emphasized the unidirectional nature of the violence, stating, "I don't call them riots because the riots mean a two-way thing. They were carried out by targeting one community." He further condemned the fact that key figures within the Congress, including those implicated in the violence, still hold positions of influence.

Despite formal apologies by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Puri pointed out that many Sikh families continue to demand justice decades later. Additionally, he addressed internal conflicts within the Congress, notably pointing out President Mallikarjun Kharge's frustration, citing incidents where Kharge was undermined by party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)