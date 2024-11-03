Chhath Puja: Unity in Diversity Through Faith & Tradition
Chhath Puja, a revered Hindu festival, exemplifies unity through inter-religious harmony. Celebrated across Eastern India and Nepal, this festival highlights communal bonding, as seen with Muslim artisans crafting traditional stoves. It involves strict rituals and fasting, emphasizing gratitude to the Sun God, while promoting societal harmony beyond caste and religion.
- Country:
- India
Chhath Puja, known as the 'mega festival of faith', signifies more than a seasonal tribute to the Sun. It is a cultural phenomenon promoting inter-religious harmony and societal unity, transcending caste and religious boundaries. In Kotwali, Muslim women actively contribute by selling essential clay stoves for the rituals.
These women emphasize the respectful observance of religious sentiments while crafting earthen stoves, a family tradition through generations for this important Hindu festival, particularly resonant in Eastern India, including Bihar. One artisan notes the meticulous effort required, stressing cleanliness and adherence to purity during production.
This festival, deeply rooted in Nepalese hills, following the political shift in 1990, sees widespread participation, especially among women. It offers a respite from daily chores, marked with rituals and fasting. Chhath Puja remains a period to seek divine blessings and promotes community spirit among diverse populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
