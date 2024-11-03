Targeted Actions Underway as GRAP Strengthens Air Quality Measures in NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) since October 15 across NCR, focusing on specific measures to combat air pollution.

To efficiently monitor these actions, a GRAP Monitoring Control Room has been operational, ensuring smooth communication between NCR States' control rooms and officials.

Key initiatives include inspecting over 7,000 construction sites and intensifying dust control measures through MRSMs and water sprinklers. The plan also involves vehicle checks for pollution compliance, with 54,000 vehicles fined and 3,900 impounded between October 15 to 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)