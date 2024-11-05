Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds UP Madrasa Education Act, Reverses High Court Ruling

The Supreme Court of India reaffirmed the constitutional validity of the 'Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004', overturning the Allahabad High Court's decision to nullify it. The apex court highlighted India's diverse religious landscape and emphasized the integration of cultural education within mainstream schooling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 12:34 IST
Supreme Court Upholds UP Madrasa Education Act, Reverses High Court Ruling
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday validated the 'Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education Act 2004', dismissing the Allahabad High Court's earlier ruling from March 22 that had struck down the Act. This decision reinforces the framework allowing students to pursue Islamic studies alongside other educational disciplines in madrasas.

Previously, the Allahabad High Court had declared the Act unconstitutional, arguing that it violated India's secular principles. It had urged the state to facilitate the enrollment of madrasa students into mainstream schools. The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, withheld its verdict until after careful consideration of all arguments.

The apex court underscored India as a 'melting pot' of diverse cultures and beliefs, advocating for the inclusion and preservation of various religious educational practices. Justice Pardiwala noted that religious instruction is a part of multiple faiths in India and is constitutionally permitted. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights argued that madrasa education lacks comprehensiveness, hindering children's right to quality education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024