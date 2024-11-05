Left Menu

Waves of Condemnation: Attacks on Hindu Temples in Canada Ignite Political Reactions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:18 IST
CPI leader D Raja. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian leaders have widely condemned the recent attacks on Hindu temples in Canada, voicing concern over the safety of minorities and potential diplomatic strains. CPI leader D Raja labelled the incident a 'serious matter' and stressed Canada's responsibility to protect minorities.

Meanwhile, RJD's Mrutyunjay Tiwari criticized India's central government, suggesting failures in foreign policy contributed to such incidents. He urged the Indian government to apply diplomatic pressure to address these situations.

BJP's Sidharth Nath Singh accused the Trudeau government of leveraging extremist elements for electoral gain, while AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam demanded harsh punishment for perpetrators. Prime Minister Modi also condemned the attacks, spotlighting increasing religious intolerance in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

