Madhya Pradesh Acts Against Ambulance Negligence After Newborn's Death

Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla addresses negligence in a newborn's death due to ambulance delay, imposing penalties on the service. A pregnant woman gave birth during the wait, leading to the tragedy. Further investigation and improvements in healthcare facilities are underway to prevent such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:12 IST
Madhya Pradesh Acts Against Ambulance Negligence After Newborn's Death
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Rajendra Shukla, has taken decisive action following the tragic death of a newborn, allegedly due to an ambulance delay in Sidhi. The Deputy CM announced penalties for the ambulance service company as a preventive measure against similar future negligence.

The incident unfolded on November 1, when a pregnant woman in Sidhi district experienced labor pains and her family called for an ambulance. The ambulance failed to arrive even after an hour, forcing the woman's husband to transport her to the hospital in a handcart. Unfortunately, she gave birth en route, and the newborn died shortly after.

In response, Deputy CM Shukla informed ANI about the actions taken against the ambulance service, questioning the delay and issuing a show cause notice to both the Chief Medical and Health Officer and the Civil Surgeon for clarification. He emphasized the government's dedication to enhancing state healthcare systems, citing ongoing efforts like doctor recruitment, facility upgrades, and provision of new equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

