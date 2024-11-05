Offshore Wind: Navigating Defence Concerns in the Baltic Sea
The CEO of Orsted is addressing Swedish defense concerns after Sweden blocked the building of 13 offshore wind farms. The issue arose due to potential defense risks. Orsted insists that solutions, based on experiences elsewhere, can be implemented to appease both military and governmental worries.
- Country:
- Denmark
The offshore wind industry is seeking ways to navigate defence concerns in Sweden, as the country recently rejected applications for 13 wind farms in the Baltic Sea. Orsted's CEO, Mads Nipper, voiced confidence in finding solutions to aligned interests.
Sweden's defence minister, Pal Jonson, expressed concerns about wind farms posing potential risks by complicating missile detection and interception. This comes as Europe seeks to expand renewable energy infrastructure amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Orsted has experience collaborating with military entities in Germany, Poland, and Denmark, and believes these precedents can help address Swedish fears. Nipper pledged to apply these learnings to ensure a balance between developing offshore energy and maintaining defence readiness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spain's Immunity Claim Rejected in Renewable Energy Incentive Case
US Officials and Leaders Receive Knight Honors in Sweden
Spain's Uphill Battle: Loss in Renewable Energy Court Case
Spain's Bid for Renewable Energy Immunity Rejected
NLC India Ltd Forms Two Major Joint Ventures with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd for Renewable Energy and Lignite Power Projects