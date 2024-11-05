Offshore Wind: Navigating Defence Concerns in the Baltic Sea

The offshore wind industry is seeking ways to navigate defence concerns in Sweden, as the country recently rejected applications for 13 wind farms in the Baltic Sea. Orsted's CEO, Mads Nipper, voiced confidence in finding solutions to aligned interests.

Sweden's defence minister, Pal Jonson, expressed concerns about wind farms posing potential risks by complicating missile detection and interception. This comes as Europe seeks to expand renewable energy infrastructure amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Orsted has experience collaborating with military entities in Germany, Poland, and Denmark, and believes these precedents can help address Swedish fears. Nipper pledged to apply these learnings to ensure a balance between developing offshore energy and maintaining defence readiness.

