Left Menu

Offshore Wind: Navigating Defence Concerns in the Baltic Sea

The CEO of Orsted is addressing Swedish defense concerns after Sweden blocked the building of 13 offshore wind farms. The issue arose due to potential defense risks. Orsted insists that solutions, based on experiences elsewhere, can be implemented to appease both military and governmental worries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:47 IST
Offshore Wind: Navigating Defence Concerns in the Baltic Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

The offshore wind industry is seeking ways to navigate defence concerns in Sweden, as the country recently rejected applications for 13 wind farms in the Baltic Sea. Orsted's CEO, Mads Nipper, voiced confidence in finding solutions to aligned interests.

Sweden's defence minister, Pal Jonson, expressed concerns about wind farms posing potential risks by complicating missile detection and interception. This comes as Europe seeks to expand renewable energy infrastructure amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Orsted has experience collaborating with military entities in Germany, Poland, and Denmark, and believes these precedents can help address Swedish fears. Nipper pledged to apply these learnings to ensure a balance between developing offshore energy and maintaining defence readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024