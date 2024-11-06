Left Menu

Odisha to Celebrate International Day of Millets with Sustainable Initiatives

Odisha will soon commemorate the International Day of Millets on November 10-11 in Bhubaneswar, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo. This event aims to underscore the nutritional benefits of millets and promote sustainable energy generation in the region.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo has announced that the state will celebrate the International Day of Millets on November 10-11 in Bhubaneswar. The event follows the declaration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi set to inaugurate the 'Millet Mission' on November 10.

Highlighting the focus on traditional crops grown in tribal regions, the mission plans to emphasize the health benefits of consuming millets. Singh Deo expressed confidence that international attendees and experts will offer valuable insights to the people of Odisha during the two-day symposium.

Separately, Singh Deo addressed the iFOREST conference on 'Just Energy Transition' aimed at supporting sustainable growth in Odisha. He noted the state's commitment to environmentally friendly energy generation, utilizing DMF funds in seven key districts with significant mining activities to foster green initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

