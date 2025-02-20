Emmvee Energy's Solar Investment Sparks Green Growth in Karnataka

In a significant boost for Karnataka's renewable energy sector, Emmvee Energy has announced an ambitious plan to invest Rs 15,000 crore in a new solar photovoltaic manufacturing facility. Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, revealed the news following a meeting with company officials.

The investment stems from a Memorandum of Understanding signed at the recent Global Investors Meet - Invest Karnataka 2025. Emmvee's initial outlay of Rs 5,000 crore will establish a plant with a 5 GW power capacity, potentially creating 10,000 jobs in the region.

Located in the Bengaluru IT Investment Region, the plant will manufacture key components, contributing to sustainable development through enhanced green energy production. Minister Patil assured governmental support in facilitating the project's land requirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)