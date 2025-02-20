Left Menu

Emmvee Energy's Solar Investment Sparks Green Growth in Karnataka

Emmvee Energy plans to invest Rs 15,000 crore in setting up a solar photovoltaic manufacturing plant in Karnataka. The initial phase involves a Rs 5,000 crore investment to create a 5 GW capacity facility. The project promises 10,000 jobs and promotes sustainable development through green energy production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:42 IST
Emmvee Energy's Solar Investment Sparks Green Growth in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost for Karnataka's renewable energy sector, Emmvee Energy has announced an ambitious plan to invest Rs 15,000 crore in a new solar photovoltaic manufacturing facility. Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, revealed the news following a meeting with company officials.

The investment stems from a Memorandum of Understanding signed at the recent Global Investors Meet - Invest Karnataka 2025. Emmvee's initial outlay of Rs 5,000 crore will establish a plant with a 5 GW power capacity, potentially creating 10,000 jobs in the region.

Located in the Bengaluru IT Investment Region, the plant will manufacture key components, contributing to sustainable development through enhanced green energy production. Minister Patil assured governmental support in facilitating the project's land requirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025