Uttarakhand DGP Leads Strategic Conference on Crime and Traffic Management
Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar conducted a virtual meeting with officials to address crime registration, property recovery, Operation Smile for missing persons, e-FIR reviews, and road safety. Strategies include fighting overloaded vehicles and enhancing public awareness, amidst plans for the state's 25th anniversary through joint initiatives and expeditions.
Uttarakhand's Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar convened a critical meeting with district and zone officials on Wednesday, targeting major issues such as crime control, law enforcement, and traffic management. The discussion was carried out via video conferencing, engaging Superintendents of Police, Special Task Force members, and railway officers.
In his directives, DGP Kumar emphasized mandatory crime registration and urged regular analysis of crime rate fluctuations at station and circle levels. He instructed districts with under-61% property recovery rates to improve and advocated for separate evaluations of crime data in plain and hill districts. A key focus was to enhance efforts against reward criminals and advance 'Operation Smile' for reuniting missing persons with their families.
Looking ahead, the DGP stressed the need for thorough training in new legal processes, with district in-charges overseeing from 2025. He called for showcasing successful implementations of new laws at national conferences and urged documenting benefits for public education. The DGP emphasized prioritizing online FIRs, addressing e-FIR feedback, and launching aggressive campaigns against traffic violations starting November 10, including stringent actions against road safety violations due to overloading.
Moreover, he addressed challenges posed by protests obstructing highways and trains, suggesting firm action against disruptors while maintaining coordination with stakeholders. The meeting also explored organizing a joint Nanda Devi expedition with ITBP and promoting environmental initiatives such as the Ganga Safai Abhiyan, all as part of the state's upcoming celebrations. Comprehensive preparations for the Chardham Yatra, including infrastructure enhancements, were stressed for the following year.
