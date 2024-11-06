Left Menu

Delhi Court Discharges Rape Accused Amid Evidence Contradictions

A Delhi Court discharged an accused in a rape case, citing contradictions in evidence, including WhatsApp chats, which undermined the prosecution's claims. Allegations arose from a consensual relationship and questionable FIR delay. The court found no substantial evidence of assault, deeming circumstances highly improbable.

  • India

A Delhi Court has ruled to discharge an accused in a rape case, citing evidence contradictions that undermine the prosecution's allegations. The decision, influenced by WhatsApp chats exchanged before and after the alleged incident, highlights inconsistencies in the complainant's claims.

Defending attorney Shashank Dewan argued that the complainant and the accused maintained a consensual relationship without a marriage commitment. Dewan pointed to the WhatsApp chats as critical evidence disproving the assault claims, suggesting that the FIR was filed with intent to coerce the accused into marriage. Dewan also emphasized the substantial and unexplained delay in filing the FIR, further casting doubt on the accusations.

The incident was alleged to have occurred in November 2020, with the FIR registered five months later in April 2021. The court highlighted this delay and the analysis of the WhatsApp exchanges, showing the accused had refuted the complainant's marriage proposal while the complainant continued engagements with him. Admissions by the complainant regarding the chats' authenticity, despite refusing a forensic examination of her phone, contributed to the court's decision. Ultimately, the court found no compelling evidence to support the allegations, leading to the accused's discharge.

