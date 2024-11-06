Left Menu

Renewable Energy Momentum Unlikely to Halt Under Trump

Despite Donald Trump's return to the White House potentially shifting energy policy back towards fossil fuels, the growth of renewable energy in the U.S. is expected to continue due to Biden-era subsidies and investments that enjoy bipartisan support, especially in Republican states. Analysts foresee marginal impacts at best.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:56 IST
Donald Trump's return to power might pivot U.S. energy policy towards fossil fuels, yet the renewable energy sector is poised to push forward. Analysts assert that the Biden-era subsidies for clean energy, protected by bipartisan backing, are too entrenched for any significant slowdown.

Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, providing extensive subsidies for solar and wind energy projects, has fortified this trajectory, gaining support from various states benefiting economically from renewable ventures. These subsidies are integral to ongoing developments, leaving the Trump administration with limited leverage.

Though Trump might tweak policies slightly, such as hindering offshore wind leases, the overall momentum energizing the renewable sector remains robust. Any changes will likely have minor effects on this burgeoning market, driven primarily by advances in technology and economic interests across political lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

