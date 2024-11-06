CBSE Takes Decisive Action Against Irregularities in Rajasthan and Delhi Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revoked the affiliation of 21 schools located in Rajasthan and Delhi due to a substantial presence of non-attending students in grades IX to XII. Additionally, six Delhi schools have been downgraded from senior secondary to secondary level following irregularities discovered during recent inspections.

The CBSE initiated a series of unexpected inspections across Rajasthan and Delhi on September 3, targeting 27 affiliated schools. These evaluations sought to verify the institutions' adherence to attendance norms as mandated by the Board's Affiliation and Examination Bye-Laws.

Subsequent to these inspections, schools were issued Show Cause Notices, with a 30-day period to respond. The Board meticulously reviewed the responses. According to a CBSE spokesperson, 21 schools were stripped of their affiliation, backed by video evidence, due to notable absenteeism in higher classes. In Delhi, six schools faced downgrades due to similar concerns.

Out of the 21 schools losing affiliation, five were situated in Rajasthan, while 16 were in Delhi. The downgraded schools were entirely located in Delhi. The CBSE condemned the practice of dummy or non-attending admissions, emphasizing it undermines the foundational growth central to educational institutions. The Board signaled its determination to eliminate such practices and caution schools against engaging in these admissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)