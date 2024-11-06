Left Menu

Boosting India's Food Security: Government Infuses Rs 10,700 Crore into FCI

The Indian government has approved an equity infusion of Rs 10,700 crore into the Food Corporation of India to bolster its working capital. This move aims to strengthen FCI's procurement and distribution capabilities, support farmers, and enhance national food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:09 IST
Boosting India's Food Security: Government Infuses Rs 10,700 Crore into FCI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has sanctioned an equity infusion of Rs 10,700 crore into the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for its working capital needs in the fiscal year 2024-25. This decision, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, was notably chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The infusion aims to bolster the agricultural sector by enhancing FCI's capacity to secure and distribute foodgrains efficiently. This strategic move reaffirms the government's unwavering support for farmers and its commitment to strengthening the agrarian economy, ultimately contributing to national food security.

Established in 1964 with a modest capital, FCI's operations have seen exponential growth. With this significant capital boost, FCI is set to improve its operational capabilities, reduce reliance on short-term borrowings, and mitigate interest burdens, thereby aiding in reducing government subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024