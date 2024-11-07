Left Menu

Assam Rifles Strikes Major Blow Against Illegal Trafficking in Mizoram

In a joint operation with Mizoram Police, Assam Rifles seized a significant cache of illegal war-like materials and apprehended two individuals. The operation, conducted on the Serchhip-Thenzawl road, unearthed 9,600 Gelatin sticks, 9,400 Detonators, and 1,800 meters of Cordtex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:01 IST
Assam Rifles recover war-like stores from Serchhip-Thenzawl road. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Mizoram Police, achieved a major success in combating illegal trafficking of explosives and war-like materials. On Wednesday, they seized a substantial amount of such materials, leading to the arrest of two individuals, according to a press release from Assam Rifles.

Following actionable intelligence, the joint forces set up a mobile vehicle checkpoint on the Serchhip-Thenzawl road. During this operation, they intercepted a white vehicle carrying two people. A meticulous search of the vehicle revealed a major haul of war-like materials, specifically 9,600 Gelatin sticks, 9,400 Detonators, and over 1,800 meters of Cordtex, reports Assam Rifles.

The arrested suspects, along with the confiscated materials, were handed over to the Mizoram Police for further investigation. Earlier, Assam Rifles, alongside the Excise and Narcotics Department and Customs Preventive Force, seized heroin and banned areca nuts worth over Rs 1 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district, arresting three individuals, including a Myanmar national.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

