Assam Rifles Strikes Major Blow Against Illegal Trafficking in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Mizoram Police, achieved a major success in combating illegal trafficking of explosives and war-like materials. On Wednesday, they seized a substantial amount of such materials, leading to the arrest of two individuals, according to a press release from Assam Rifles.

Following actionable intelligence, the joint forces set up a mobile vehicle checkpoint on the Serchhip-Thenzawl road. During this operation, they intercepted a white vehicle carrying two people. A meticulous search of the vehicle revealed a major haul of war-like materials, specifically 9,600 Gelatin sticks, 9,400 Detonators, and over 1,800 meters of Cordtex, reports Assam Rifles.

The arrested suspects, along with the confiscated materials, were handed over to the Mizoram Police for further investigation. Earlier, Assam Rifles, alongside the Excise and Narcotics Department and Customs Preventive Force, seized heroin and banned areca nuts worth over Rs 1 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district, arresting three individuals, including a Myanmar national.

(With inputs from agencies.)