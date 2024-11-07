Uttarakhand CM Dhami Embraces Migrant Community at Historic Sammelan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended a warm welcome to the state's migrant community at the first-ever 'Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan,' hosted at Doon University in Dehradun.

Dhami commended the invaluable contributions made by Uttarakhand's migrants, who have carved out a unique identity for themselves on both national and international stages in domains such as education, research, bureaucracy, filmmaking, industry, and trade. He highlighted notable personalities like National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, both hailing from the region, as exemplars of this influence.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining the state's cultural heritage, stating that the event was a step towards reconnecting migrants with their roots. He expressed optimism that the gathering would strengthen bonds among the diaspora and bridge connections with state officials.

He also highlighted significant strides in the state's development, championing initiatives such as the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line project and advancements in sectors like education, health, and connectivity. Dhami heralded new policies fostering investment and job creation, underscoring the state's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047.

In a bid to protect state interests, Dhami outlined measures such as the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code and strict regulations against cheating, conversion, and riots, alongside the reclamation of government land. He urged migrants to visit their ancestral homes and contribute to local development while Secretary of Commerce Sunil Barthwal endorsed the initiative, spotlighting growth prospects in organic products.

(With inputs from agencies.)