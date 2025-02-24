NSA Ajit Doval Highlights Minority Persecution in Bangladesh
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited an exhibition and panel discussion focusing on the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. The event, organized by Vivekananda International Foundation, underscored India's concerns about minority rights amid deteriorating India-Bangladesh relations following unrest and attacks in Bangladesh.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended an exhibition and panel discussion on Monday, spotlighting the alleged persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. These events, organized by the Vivekananda International Foundation, aimed to draw attention to India's concerns over the treatment of minorities in the neighboring country.
Relations between India and Bangladesh have significantly deteriorated after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left office amid large-scale protests. Under the new interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, there have been increased reports of attacks on minority communities, particularly Hindus.
The panel discussion featured experts such as former deputy NSA Satish Chandra and was moderated by VIF director Arvind Gupta. The exhibition presented by the Foundation Against Continuing Terrorism offered visual evidence of human rights violations against various religious minorities in Bangladesh.
