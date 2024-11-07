Left Menu

Chhath Puja Celebrations Illuminate India with Traditional Fervor

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, witnessed widespread celebrations across India. Political figures like PM Modi and CMs Yogi Adityanath, Nitish Kumar, and Arvind Kejriwal joined devotees in rituals, greeting citizens and enhancing public arrangements. The festival emphasizes gratitude and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:23 IST
Chhath Puja Celebrations Illuminate India with Traditional Fervor
Devotees from all across India performed Chhath Puja rituals (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the third day of Chhath Puja, devotees across India participated in the Sandhya Puja, offering Arghya to Lord Surya, featuring political leaders such as Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav. The traditional festivities included presenting prasad like fruits and thekua, accompanied by prayers and hymns to Chhathi Maiya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings, wishing for happiness and prosperity on the occasion. He praised Chhath for its values of simplicity and dedication, expressing hope for a joyful and prosperous festival.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Lalu Yadav observed the festival in Patna, emphasizing peace and progress for Bihar and the nation. Delhi's political figures, including CM Atishi, also performed rituals, securing arrangements for public celebrations.

The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, expanded the number of Chhath Puja sites in Delhi from previous years, ensuring widespread access for Purvanchali communities. Kejriwal emphasized the state's commitment to enhancing public convenience and participation.

In Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath performed the rituals, extending wishes for statewide prosperity. Goa witnessed celebrations at Baina Beach, with CM Pramod Sawant encouraging festive unity among North Indian communities.

Across India, from Chhattisgarh's Mahadev Ghat to West Bengal's Doi Ghat, the festival saw elaborate arrangements for worship, with leaders like Mamata Banerjee participating. Chhath Puja, which began with Nahay-Khay, will conclude with Usha Arghya, marking a period of strict rituals and fasting dedicated to the Sun God.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024