Chhath Puja Celebrations Illuminate India with Traditional Fervor

On the third day of Chhath Puja, devotees across India participated in the Sandhya Puja, offering Arghya to Lord Surya, featuring political leaders such as Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav. The traditional festivities included presenting prasad like fruits and thekua, accompanied by prayers and hymns to Chhathi Maiya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings, wishing for happiness and prosperity on the occasion. He praised Chhath for its values of simplicity and dedication, expressing hope for a joyful and prosperous festival.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Lalu Yadav observed the festival in Patna, emphasizing peace and progress for Bihar and the nation. Delhi's political figures, including CM Atishi, also performed rituals, securing arrangements for public celebrations.

The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, expanded the number of Chhath Puja sites in Delhi from previous years, ensuring widespread access for Purvanchali communities. Kejriwal emphasized the state's commitment to enhancing public convenience and participation.

In Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath performed the rituals, extending wishes for statewide prosperity. Goa witnessed celebrations at Baina Beach, with CM Pramod Sawant encouraging festive unity among North Indian communities.

Across India, from Chhattisgarh's Mahadev Ghat to West Bengal's Doi Ghat, the festival saw elaborate arrangements for worship, with leaders like Mamata Banerjee participating. Chhath Puja, which began with Nahay-Khay, will conclude with Usha Arghya, marking a period of strict rituals and fasting dedicated to the Sun God.

