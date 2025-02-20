Left Menu

Alka Lamba Predicts End of Nitish Kumar's Reign in Bihar

Senior Congress leader Alka Lamba predicts Nitish Kumar won't serve another term as Bihar's chief minister post upcoming assembly polls. Lamba critiques Kumar's and NDA's claims on women's empowerment and election targets, while advocating for swift implementation of women's reservation in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Alka Lamba has forecast a political shake-up in Bihar, predicting that current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not secure another term after the forthcoming assembly elections.

During her inaugural visit to Patna as the president of All India Mahila Congress, Lamba addressed the media, casting doubt on Kumar's purported achievements in women's empowerment through reservations in the police force.

She also criticized the NDA's goal of securing over 225 seats, questioning their inflated predictions similar to the BJP's claims in the previous Lok Sabha polls. Lamba urged the passage of women's reservation, advocating for one-third of Bihar's assembly seats to be reserved for women before the elections are declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

