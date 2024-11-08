Left Menu

Grand Soorasamharam Celebration Marks Kanda Sashti Festival Across Tamil Nadu

Thousands of devotees gathered at key Murugan temples in Tamil Nadu to witness the Soorasamharam, a cultural reenactment symbolizing the victory of good over evil during the Kanda Sashti festival. The event, featuring effigies and grand processions, attracted participants from across the state and neighboring regions, despite inclement weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:06 IST
Grand Soorasamharam Celebration Marks Kanda Sashti Festival Across Tamil Nadu
Devotees gather at Thiruchendur Murugan Temple for the annual Kanda Sashti festival. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and neighboring states came together to witness the Soorasamharam ritual during the annual Kanda Sashti festival. Held at the Palani Murugan temple in Dindigul district and Thiruchendur Murugan Temple in Thoothukudi, the event is a cultural reenactment of the legendary battle where Lord Murugan vanquished the demon Soorapadman.

The Palani Murugan temple, dedicated to Lord Murugan, a revered deity in Hindu mythology, draws worshippers from all over the country during this festival. The Soorasamharam translates to the 'killing of the demon Soorapadman' and features a vibrant procession culminating in the demon's effigy being set ablaze, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

Devotees also flocked to other major temples, including the Vadapalani Murugan Temple in Chennai and the Kumara Kottam Arulmigu Sri Subramaniya Swami Temple in Kanchipuram, to partake in rituals and fasting despite rain. Speaking to ANI, a devotee remarked on the spiritual significance of the day, highlighting the conclusion of Skanda Sashti fasting. The festival began on November 2, marking the New Moon day of Aippasi, and celebrates the mythical victory of Kartikeya, with events drawing worshippers even from Southeast Asia to the Tiruchendur temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024