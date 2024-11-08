Grand Soorasamharam Celebration Marks Kanda Sashti Festival Across Tamil Nadu

Thousands of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and neighboring states came together to witness the Soorasamharam ritual during the annual Kanda Sashti festival. Held at the Palani Murugan temple in Dindigul district and Thiruchendur Murugan Temple in Thoothukudi, the event is a cultural reenactment of the legendary battle where Lord Murugan vanquished the demon Soorapadman.

The Palani Murugan temple, dedicated to Lord Murugan, a revered deity in Hindu mythology, draws worshippers from all over the country during this festival. The Soorasamharam translates to the 'killing of the demon Soorapadman' and features a vibrant procession culminating in the demon's effigy being set ablaze, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

Devotees also flocked to other major temples, including the Vadapalani Murugan Temple in Chennai and the Kumara Kottam Arulmigu Sri Subramaniya Swami Temple in Kanchipuram, to partake in rituals and fasting despite rain. Speaking to ANI, a devotee remarked on the spiritual significance of the day, highlighting the conclusion of Skanda Sashti fasting. The festival began on November 2, marking the New Moon day of Aippasi, and celebrates the mythical victory of Kartikeya, with events drawing worshippers even from Southeast Asia to the Tiruchendur temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)