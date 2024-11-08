U.S. Elections Impact on Energy Prices: A Boon for India

The outcome of the United States elections is expected to have a positive impact on maintaining reasonable and affordable energy prices, according to India's Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran. This prediction was made public on Friday.

Nageswaran emphasized the importance of these developments for India and other developing economies. Affordable energy prices are critical for ensuring economic growth and stability, he argued.

As energy is a vital resource, the influence of international political events, like the U.S. elections, must be monitored closely by nations reliant on energy imports. India's economic landscape could benefit significantly from stable energy costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)