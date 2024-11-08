Left Menu

JPC Engages Stakeholders in Comprehensive Review of Waqf Amendment Bill

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, chaired by Jagdambika Pal, is conducting a nationwide study to gather views from stakeholders. The committee aims to draft a thorough report, to be submitted in the upcoming winter session, to ensure the amendment benefits minority communities effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:42 IST
JPC Engages Stakeholders in Comprehensive Review of Waqf Amendment Bill
Chairman of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf amendment, Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Jagdambika Pal, along with committee member Brij Lal, visited Guwahati, Assam, to gather opinions from various stakeholders. Their goal is to compile a comprehensive report by engaging with Assam government officials, North-East Waqf boards, and other minority institutions.

Jagdambika Pal stated the committee will present the report during the Parliament's winter session. In an interview with ANI, Pal emphasized the importance of the visit as part of their nationwide study, meeting with state representatives, minority commissions, and stakeholders from the Waqf board.

The JPC's study tour, which included a prior visit to Karnataka, is expected to cover Kolkata, Lucknow, and Patna, aiming for a transparent report. The amendment seeks to ensure the board's purpose is realized, benefiting minorities, with special attention to Pasmanda Muslims, women, and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024