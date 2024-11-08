JPC Engages Stakeholders in Comprehensive Review of Waqf Amendment Bill

The Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Jagdambika Pal, along with committee member Brij Lal, visited Guwahati, Assam, to gather opinions from various stakeholders. Their goal is to compile a comprehensive report by engaging with Assam government officials, North-East Waqf boards, and other minority institutions.

Jagdambika Pal stated the committee will present the report during the Parliament's winter session. In an interview with ANI, Pal emphasized the importance of the visit as part of their nationwide study, meeting with state representatives, minority commissions, and stakeholders from the Waqf board.

The JPC's study tour, which included a prior visit to Karnataka, is expected to cover Kolkata, Lucknow, and Patna, aiming for a transparent report. The amendment seeks to ensure the board's purpose is realized, benefiting minorities, with special attention to Pasmanda Muslims, women, and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)