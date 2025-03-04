Left Menu

Market Tensions: Investors Eye Upcoming Parliamentary Sessions

China and Hong Kong stocks fell as investors focused on the upcoming annual parliamentary sessions in Beijing. The CSI300 Index and Shanghai Composite both declined, while the Hang Seng Index dropped significantly. Attention is shifting from technology themes to the National People's Congress meeting, where economic targets are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 04-03-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 07:18 IST
Market Tensions: Investors Eye Upcoming Parliamentary Sessions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China and Hong Kong stock markets stumbled on Tuesday, with investors eagerly awaiting the annual parliamentary sessions in Beijing to discern future policy directions.

The CSI300 Index fell by 0.6%, and the Shanghai Composite Index saw a 0.5% drop. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong took a sharper hit, decreasing by 1.4% as market watchers moved their focus from tech and AI to the National People's Congress (NPC).

Beijing is projected to maintain an economic growth target near 5% and to set a budget deficit of 4% of GDP. The NPC meeting starting Wednesday is crucial for understanding China's economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025