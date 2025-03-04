Market Tensions: Investors Eye Upcoming Parliamentary Sessions

China and Hong Kong stock markets stumbled on Tuesday, with investors eagerly awaiting the annual parliamentary sessions in Beijing to discern future policy directions.

The CSI300 Index fell by 0.6%, and the Shanghai Composite Index saw a 0.5% drop. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong took a sharper hit, decreasing by 1.4% as market watchers moved their focus from tech and AI to the National People's Congress (NPC).

Beijing is projected to maintain an economic growth target near 5% and to set a budget deficit of 4% of GDP. The NPC meeting starting Wednesday is crucial for understanding China's economic policies.

