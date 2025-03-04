Market Tensions: Investors Eye Upcoming Parliamentary Sessions
China and Hong Kong stocks fell as investors focused on the upcoming annual parliamentary sessions in Beijing. The CSI300 Index and Shanghai Composite both declined, while the Hang Seng Index dropped significantly. Attention is shifting from technology themes to the National People's Congress meeting, where economic targets are anticipated.
China and Hong Kong stock markets stumbled on Tuesday, with investors eagerly awaiting the annual parliamentary sessions in Beijing to discern future policy directions.
The CSI300 Index fell by 0.6%, and the Shanghai Composite Index saw a 0.5% drop. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong took a sharper hit, decreasing by 1.4% as market watchers moved their focus from tech and AI to the National People's Congress (NPC).
Beijing is projected to maintain an economic growth target near 5% and to set a budget deficit of 4% of GDP. The NPC meeting starting Wednesday is crucial for understanding China's economic policies.
