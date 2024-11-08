Left Menu

CPI(M) Leader Released on Bail Amid Controversy

Former Kannur district president PP Divya, accused of abetting the suicide of ADM Naveen Babu, was released on bail. She calls for a thorough investigation and insists on her innocence. Divya, serving in public office for two decades, was removed from CPI(M) posts. The case continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:33 IST
CPI(M) Leader Released on Bail Amid Controversy
Former Kannur district panchayat president PP Divya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, former Kannur district panchayat president and CPI(M) leader, PP Divya was released from jail on Friday evening after being granted bail by the Thalassery sessions court. Accused of abetting the suicide of Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu, Divya addressed reporters, calling for a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident.

Expressing profound sorrow over the death of Naveen Babu, Divya stated, "I am deeply saddened by his passing. With nearly two decades of service in public office, including 14 years as a district panchayat representative, I have always built relationships positively. I believe in the law and will present my side in court." Divya voiced her support for the family's call for a comprehensive investigation and expressed readiness to prove her innocence under strict bail conditions.

Divya had surrendered 14 days after the ADM's death, following the denial of her anticipatory bail plea by the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court. In a disciplinary action amid the ongoing legal proceedings, the CPI(M) removed her from all elected posts within the party. The case continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024