CPI(M) Leader Released on Bail Amid Controversy

In a significant development, former Kannur district panchayat president and CPI(M) leader, PP Divya was released from jail on Friday evening after being granted bail by the Thalassery sessions court. Accused of abetting the suicide of Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu, Divya addressed reporters, calling for a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident.

Expressing profound sorrow over the death of Naveen Babu, Divya stated, "I am deeply saddened by his passing. With nearly two decades of service in public office, including 14 years as a district panchayat representative, I have always built relationships positively. I believe in the law and will present my side in court." Divya voiced her support for the family's call for a comprehensive investigation and expressed readiness to prove her innocence under strict bail conditions.

Divya had surrendered 14 days after the ADM's death, following the denial of her anticipatory bail plea by the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court. In a disciplinary action amid the ongoing legal proceedings, the CPI(M) removed her from all elected posts within the party. The case continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)