Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Trump Rally; Eyes on Interest Rate Cuts
Wall Street opened quietly on Friday, as investor enthusiasm from Trump's victory and anticipation of interest-rate cuts paused. Despite a subdued start, the main stock indexes remained on track for strong weekly gains with slight movements in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.
Wall Street began Friday on a quiet note, momentarily halting a surge driven by a decisive Trump victory and potential interest-rate reductions. The pause comes as investors assess the market's rally.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose modestly by 39.2 points, or 0.09%, reaching 43,768.53. In contrast, the S&P 500 experienced a slight gain of 3.7 points, or 0.06%, bringing it to 5,976.76, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a slight drop of 14.3 points, or 0.07%, at 19,255.14.
Despite the market's muted start, major stock indexes are still poised for robust weekly gains, reflecting investor optimism amid expectations of economic policy shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tesla's Earnings Forecast Powers Nasdaq Gains Amid Market Fluctuations
Market Swings: Tesla's Triumph Boosts Nasdaq & S&P, Amid Treasury Yield Worries
Tech Giants Propel Nasdaq to New Heights Amid Market Volatility
Nasdaq Soars as Megacap Stocks Rally Amid Treasury Yield Shift
Nasdaq Rises Amid Megacap Gains as Investors Eye Wall Street's Big Reveals