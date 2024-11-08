Left Menu

Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Trump Rally; Eyes on Interest Rate Cuts

Wall Street opened quietly on Friday, as investor enthusiasm from Trump's victory and anticipation of interest-rate cuts paused. Despite a subdued start, the main stock indexes remained on track for strong weekly gains with slight movements in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:05 IST
Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Trump Rally; Eyes on Interest Rate Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street began Friday on a quiet note, momentarily halting a surge driven by a decisive Trump victory and potential interest-rate reductions. The pause comes as investors assess the market's rally.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose modestly by 39.2 points, or 0.09%, reaching 43,768.53. In contrast, the S&P 500 experienced a slight gain of 3.7 points, or 0.06%, bringing it to 5,976.76, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a slight drop of 14.3 points, or 0.07%, at 19,255.14.

Despite the market's muted start, major stock indexes are still poised for robust weekly gains, reflecting investor optimism amid expectations of economic policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024