Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Trump Rally; Eyes on Interest Rate Cuts

Wall Street began Friday on a quiet note, momentarily halting a surge driven by a decisive Trump victory and potential interest-rate reductions. The pause comes as investors assess the market's rally.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose modestly by 39.2 points, or 0.09%, reaching 43,768.53. In contrast, the S&P 500 experienced a slight gain of 3.7 points, or 0.06%, bringing it to 5,976.76, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a slight drop of 14.3 points, or 0.07%, at 19,255.14.

Despite the market's muted start, major stock indexes are still poised for robust weekly gains, reflecting investor optimism amid expectations of economic policy shifts.

