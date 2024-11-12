Left Menu

Colombia's Struggle for Land Justice: A Promise Unfulfilled

Colombian President Gustavo Petro's ambitious land redistribution plan faces challenges including crime gangs, bureaucracy, and budget constraints. Since his election, only a fraction of the promised land has been acquired to fulfill peace deal terms with FARC. The slow progress risks perpetuating inequality and violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:32 IST
Colombia's Struggle for Land Justice: A Promise Unfulfilled
Gustavo Petro Image Credit: Wikipedia

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, the country's first leftist leader, has encountered significant obstacles in fulfilling his promise to acquire 3 million hectares for conflict victims under a peace agreement with the FARC. The endeavor faces hurdles from criminal groups, budgetary issues, and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

Despite Petro's plans, only part of the promised land has been acquired, exposing thousands of farmers, like those in Monteria, to continued uncertainty. The government's ability to fulfill these promises is crucial as lives of victims remain in limbo, vulnerable to violence and exploitation amidst Colombia's enduring conflict.

Colombia's land reform is part of a larger global struggle for redistribution seen in other countries like South Africa and Brazil. The ongoing challenges highlight the complex dynamics of land rights in conflict regions and point to the urgent need for effective governmental interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024