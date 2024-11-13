Students' Protest Intensifies in Uttar Pradesh Over Single-Shift Exam Demand

The demand for a single-shift examination schedule by candidates of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) reached new heights as the protest entered its third day, with students defiantly chanting slogans outside the UPPSC office in Prayagraj.

To maintain order, the protests have seen a significant presence of Uttar Pradesh police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF). Protestors argue that conducting exams like PCS and RO/ARO in a single shift will ensure both fairness and manageability.

The situation took a legal turn after pieces of vandalism led to an FIR against 12 individuals suspected of damaging property during Tuesday night's demonstrations. Amidst the escalating tensions, UPPSC representatives attended the protest site to discuss policies and received feedback from the demonstrators.

The protestors, disenchanted after fruitless negotiations with officials, have vowed to continue their peaceful protest. Armed with supplies, they brace for an influx of additional supporters, intent on maintaining pressure until their demands are satisfied.

Politically, the unrest has prompted a response from Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav who framed the standoff as "yogi vs. competitor students," challenging the government's approach to student issues. Highlighting corruption and unaddressed job vacancies, Yadav vehemently criticized the BJP's focus on divisive communal politics.

Responding to the claims, UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya advocated for a conciliatory resolution, emphasizing that authorities should address student grievances promptly with a focus on preserving students' time for exam preparation, urging expedited legal resolutions to pending court cases affecting students' futures.

