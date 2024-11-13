Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Strengthens Hospital Security After Attack on Doctor

Following a doctor's stabbing in Chennai, Tamil Nadu's Public Health Department has announced steps to improve security in hospitals. Measures include controlling public access, installing security infrastructure, and forming dedicated security committees. The initiative aims to ensure safer conditions for healthcare professionals within government facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:45 IST
Tamil Nadu Strengthens Hospital Security After Attack on Doctor
Logo of Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (Photo/X @TNDPHPM). Image Credit: ANI
In response to the alarming incident where a doctor was stabbed by a patient's relative in a Chennai hospital, Tamil Nadu's Public Health Department has announced comprehensive measures to bolster security in district hospitals. Officials have been instructed to create safer environments for doctors and healthcare workers across government medical institutions.

The department emphasized prompt action, urging the regulation of public access to medical facilities and enhancing surveillance through operational CCTV systems and adequate lighting. Regular police patrols at Primary Health Centers have been mandated to reinforce security measures.

A visitor pass policy with time restrictions is to be implemented, alongside the display of punitive measures under the 'Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Loss to Property) Act, 2008.' Additionally, hospitals are to establish 'Hospital Security' and 'Violence Prevention' Committees, led by senior medical officers, to devise and execute security strategies effectively.

The directives also recommend the adoption of the 'Kaaval Uthavi' app for emergency alerts by healthcare workers. Infrastructure changes such as night watchmen, secure compound walls, and closed grill gates at health centers are among the strategies aimed at enhancing safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

