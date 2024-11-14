Contentious 34-Page Climate Finance Draft Spurs Stagnation at UN Talks

A cumbersome 34-page draft on a new climate finance goal emerged during the UN climate talks in Azerbaijan's Baku, causing significant concern among attendees. The draft, criticized for its repetitiveness and duplications, has stalled progress just three days into the discussions.

Observing groups, including the G77 and China, have expressed their frustration and requested the co-facilitators to streamline the document for ease of negotiation. The current draft framework offers multiple ways to structure the climate finance goal, complicating consensus-building.

Pressure is mounting as the talks are set to conclude soon, with ministers arriving next week. Developing countries push for significant public funding from developed nations, while developed countries propose a broader global investment goal involving private finance. Achieving alignment on these divergent views is critical as the conference progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)