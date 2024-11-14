Left Menu

Argentina's Wheat Production Estimate Slashed Amid Rainfall Delays

In Argentina, the Rosario grains exchange has reduced its wheat production forecast for the 2024/25 season by 700,000 tons, citing delayed rainfall in key agricultural regions as the primary cause. The updated estimate now stands at 18.8 million metric tons, down from the previous projection of 19.5 million tons.

The Rosario grains exchange in Argentina has announced a downward revision of its wheat production estimate for the 2024/25 season, citing weather-related challenges. Specifically, delayed rainfall in the nation's primary farming regions has prompted the exchange to trim its forecast by 700,000 tons.

The new projection places wheat production at 18.8 million metric tons, a decrease from the initial estimate of 19.5 million tons made last month. This adjustment reflects concerns over persistent weather conditions impacting crop yields.

This development highlights the ongoing impact of climatic factors on agricultural outputs, underscoring the need for adaptive strategies in the face of such environmental challenges.

