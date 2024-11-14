Left Menu

Assam Rifles' Crackdown: Rs 1.5 Crore Drug and Areca Nut Haul in Mizoram

Assam Rifles and local authorities seized heroin and illegal areca nuts worth Rs 1.5 crore in Mizoram, detaining five suspects in four operations from November 12 to November 13, highlighting ongoing smuggling concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:01 IST
Assam Rifles' Crackdown: Rs 1.5 Crore Drug and Areca Nut Haul in Mizoram
Assam Rifles with seized heroin and apprehanded accused (Photo/Assam Files) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a coordinated effort with local law enforcement, Assam Rifles intercepted an extensive cache of Heroin No. 4 and illicit Areca Nuts, seizing goods valued at Rs 1.5 crore in Mizoram's Aizawl and Champhai districts. The operations, conducted between November 12 and November 13, resulted in the apprehension of five suspects, according to a statement from Assam Rifiles.

The first bust on November 12, based on precise intelligence, saw Assam Rifles personnel capturing 113 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 84.75 lakh at Melbuk Road Junction. Authorities detained three women from Khawzawl during this operation.

Another significant operation involved a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, recovering 34.5 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 24.15 lakh in Zemabawk Kawn Veng II, Aizawl district. In Champhai on November 13, a combined force of Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force seized 4900 kilograms of unlawful Areca Nuts valued at Rs 39.30 lakh. Each consignment, along with the detained individuals, was handed over to various law enforcement agencies for subsequent legal proceedings. The ongoing smuggling of drugs and contraband continues to be a significant issue for Mizoram and India, with these operations underscoring the Assam Rifles' commitment to curbing illegal trade along the Indo-Myanmar border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024