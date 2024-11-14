Assam Rifles' Crackdown: Rs 1.5 Crore Drug and Areca Nut Haul in Mizoram

In a coordinated effort with local law enforcement, Assam Rifles intercepted an extensive cache of Heroin No. 4 and illicit Areca Nuts, seizing goods valued at Rs 1.5 crore in Mizoram's Aizawl and Champhai districts. The operations, conducted between November 12 and November 13, resulted in the apprehension of five suspects, according to a statement from Assam Rifiles.

The first bust on November 12, based on precise intelligence, saw Assam Rifles personnel capturing 113 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 84.75 lakh at Melbuk Road Junction. Authorities detained three women from Khawzawl during this operation.

Another significant operation involved a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, recovering 34.5 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 24.15 lakh in Zemabawk Kawn Veng II, Aizawl district. In Champhai on November 13, a combined force of Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force seized 4900 kilograms of unlawful Areca Nuts valued at Rs 39.30 lakh. Each consignment, along with the detained individuals, was handed over to various law enforcement agencies for subsequent legal proceedings. The ongoing smuggling of drugs and contraband continues to be a significant issue for Mizoram and India, with these operations underscoring the Assam Rifles' commitment to curbing illegal trade along the Indo-Myanmar border.

