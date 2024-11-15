Xi's Megaport Moves: China's Deep Dive into South America's Economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping commenced a significant diplomatic tour of South America with the inauguration of the Chancay port in Peru. Valued at $1.3 billion, this deep-water port is a strategic Chinese investment to bolster trade and influence across the continent.

Participating via video link, Xi hailed the 15-berth Chancay port as a crucial element of China's Belt and Road Initiative, marking the modern resurgence of the ancient Silk Road. Xi expressed China's commitment to collaborating with Peru in establishing a new trade corridor connecting Asia to Latin America.

According to reports, Chancay will generate substantial economic benefits, including $4.5 billion in annual revenues and over 8,000 jobs. The port's development, spearheaded by Cosco Shipping Ports, emphasizes China's ongoing efforts to access resources and markets, despite rising geopolitical tensions.

