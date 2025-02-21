Left Menu

Canada Takes Bold Stance: Latin American Crime Groups Labeled Terrorists to Combat Fentanyl

Canada has labeled seven Latin American criminal organizations as terrorist entities, addressing fentanyl trafficking. This measure offers Canadian law enforcement new capabilities and complements recent US actions against similar groups. Asset freezing and criminal charges are part of this effort to combat the opioid crisis at the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 21-02-2025 05:48 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 05:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a strategic move to combat the rising threat of fentanyl trafficking, Canada has formally labeled seven Latin American criminal organizations as terrorist entities under its Criminal Code. This decision, announced by Public Safety Minister David McGuinty, grants Canadian law enforcement added tools in their fight against the deadly opioid epidemic.

The designation was partly in response to the US government's similar move and President Trump's allegations that fentanyl flow from Latin America fuels illegal immigration threats. Canadian authorities aim to keep fentanyl off its streets and out of the US, aligning their efforts with international allies.

Significant resources have been allocated, with Kevin Brosseau appointed as Canada's fentanyl czar and 1.3 billion Canadian dollars designated for border security enhancements. The decision to freeze assets of the listed organizations, such as the Sinaloa Cartel, marks a critical step in disrupting their operations and reducing opioid-related fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

