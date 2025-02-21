Canada Takes Bold Stance: Latin American Crime Groups Labeled Terrorists to Combat Fentanyl

In a strategic move to combat the rising threat of fentanyl trafficking, Canada has formally labeled seven Latin American criminal organizations as terrorist entities under its Criminal Code. This decision, announced by Public Safety Minister David McGuinty, grants Canadian law enforcement added tools in their fight against the deadly opioid epidemic.

The designation was partly in response to the US government's similar move and President Trump's allegations that fentanyl flow from Latin America fuels illegal immigration threats. Canadian authorities aim to keep fentanyl off its streets and out of the US, aligning their efforts with international allies.

Significant resources have been allocated, with Kevin Brosseau appointed as Canada's fentanyl czar and 1.3 billion Canadian dollars designated for border security enhancements. The decision to freeze assets of the listed organizations, such as the Sinaloa Cartel, marks a critical step in disrupting their operations and reducing opioid-related fatalities.

