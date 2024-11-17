Political Storm in Delhi: Kailash Gahlot's Resignation Sparks BJP-AAP Clash

In a significant political development, Delhi's senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and minister, Kailash Gahlot, tendered his resignation on Sunday, sparking a heated exchange between the Bharatiya Janata Party and AAP. Addressing the media, the BJP lauded Gahlot's move as courageous, while AAP accused the BJP of orchestrating pressure tactics.

Gahlot cited concerns over AAP's trajectory and internal dynamics, lamenting that political aims had overshadowed its service mandate. Reacting to this, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva commended Gahlot for exposing what he termed as the 'lootera' culture within Arvind Kejriwal's circle. Meanwhile, AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh, alleged BJP's coercion through serious financial charges and raids.

AAP Chief Minister Atishi has accepted the resignation amid the election fray. Priyanka Kakkar, AAP's spokesperson, suggested Gahlot's switch to BJP was to avoid legal jeopardy. Echoing these concerns, BJP's Nalin Kohli critiqued AAP's governance, specifically citing pollution issues in the Yamuna and unfulfilled promises of basic citizen services in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)