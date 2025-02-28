Left Menu

TMC Launches Door-to-Door Voter List Scrutiny Amid BJP Allegations

The TMC has initiated a door-to-door examination of electoral rolls in response to allegations of voter list manipulation by the BJP in West Bengal. Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim will oversee the process to ensure genuine voter identification. The initiative involves significant party members and will focus on South Kolkata.

Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:48 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to embark on a meticulous door-to-door review of the electoral rolls from Saturday, responding to accusations of voter list tampering by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as West Bengal's assembly polls loom on the horizon.

Firhad Hakim, a senior TMC leader and the Mayor of Kolkata, will spearhead this electoral scrutiny, concentrating on distinguishing genuine voters in South Kolkata through personal visits to homes in the area.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of employing strategies to include fictitious voters from other states into the electoral rolls, a scheme she claims they've previously used in places like Delhi and Maharashtra, positioning this verification task as a critical focus for the party.

