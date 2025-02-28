TMC Launches Door-to-Door Voter List Scrutiny Amid BJP Allegations

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to embark on a meticulous door-to-door review of the electoral rolls from Saturday, responding to accusations of voter list tampering by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as West Bengal's assembly polls loom on the horizon.

Firhad Hakim, a senior TMC leader and the Mayor of Kolkata, will spearhead this electoral scrutiny, concentrating on distinguishing genuine voters in South Kolkata through personal visits to homes in the area.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of employing strategies to include fictitious voters from other states into the electoral rolls, a scheme she claims they've previously used in places like Delhi and Maharashtra, positioning this verification task as a critical focus for the party.

