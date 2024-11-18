Left Menu

Smoggy Skies: Flights Diverted and Trains Delayed Amid Delhi's Air Crisis

Several flights and trains to Delhi are facing disruptions due to severe air pollution. Flights were redirected to Jaipur and Dehradun, while key train services also experienced delays. Authorities have imposed strict pollution-control measures as air quality levels reached dangerously low levels in the capital.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In an escalating air quality crisis in Delhi, five flights bound for the national capital were diverted to alternative destinations on Monday due to low visibility caused by severe smog. According to sources, four of these flights were rerouted to Jaipur, with another diverted to Dehradun.

The thick blanket of smog has not only disrupted air travel but has also thrown railway services into disarray. Multiple trains, including the Purushottam Express and Jammu Rajdhani Express, were delayed in their arrival to Delhi, as fog enveloped the region early in the morning.

Delhi's air quality plunged to 'severe plus' levels, with the Central Pollution Control Board recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 487. Some areas, like Ashok Vihar and Mundka, reported AQI levels of 495, indicating an extreme health emergency. In response, authorities have imposed the GRAP Stage 4 measures aimed at mitigating the crisis and preventing further deterioration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

