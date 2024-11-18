Plastic Waste Crisis Threatens Power Supply in Eastern Congo

In eastern Congo, relentless plastic waste inundating the Ruzizi hydroelectric dam near Lake Kivu is triggering repeated power outages in several cities, notably impacting businesses in the area. Local authorities are scrambling to devise solutions to this looming crisis.

The burgeoning issue stems from burgeoning plastic use and insufficient systematic waste collection. Heavy rainfall exacerbates the problem by washing debris from the mountains into Lake Kivu, ultimately clogging the dam's machinery and hindering its ability to generate power effectively.

Efforts to clear the blockage are ongoing, but substantial waste build-up persists, necessitating not only surface cleaning but also deep dives to clear turbine-blocking debris up to 14 meters deep. With affected industries and citizens feeling the strain, officials are proposing mandatory participation in waste collection programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)