Plastic Waste Crisis Threatens Power Supply in Eastern Congo

A surge of plastic waste clogging the Ruzizi hydroelectric dam in eastern Congo is causing frequent power outages in major cities, impacting local businesses. Authorities are seeking solutions, including enhanced waste collection measures, as waste continues to accumulate at alarming rates due to inadequate disposal systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In eastern Congo, relentless plastic waste inundating the Ruzizi hydroelectric dam near Lake Kivu is triggering repeated power outages in several cities, notably impacting businesses in the area. Local authorities are scrambling to devise solutions to this looming crisis.

The burgeoning issue stems from burgeoning plastic use and insufficient systematic waste collection. Heavy rainfall exacerbates the problem by washing debris from the mountains into Lake Kivu, ultimately clogging the dam's machinery and hindering its ability to generate power effectively.

Efforts to clear the blockage are ongoing, but substantial waste build-up persists, necessitating not only surface cleaning but also deep dives to clear turbine-blocking debris up to 14 meters deep. With affected industries and citizens feeling the strain, officials are proposing mandatory participation in waste collection programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

