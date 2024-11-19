Left Menu

Punjab Faces Record Surge in Farm Fires Amid Air Quality Alarm

Punjab has witnessed a record increase in stubble-burning incidents, totaling 1,251 in a single day. This surge highlights the persistent issue contributing to air pollution in northern India. With air quality worsening in Delhi, officials stress the need for stringent measures and farmer cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:11 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab has reported an unprecedented single-day record of stubble-burning incidents for the season, with 1,251 farm fires documented on Monday, as per the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). This spike has increased the state's cumulative number of such events to 9,655.

The rise in incidents underscores the persistent challenge posed by stubble burning, a significant factor in northern India's air pollution crisis. Monday's figures have exceeded daily records from the last three years, which saw 701 incidents in 2022 and 637 in 2023. PPCB officials have called for stricter enforcement and enhanced collaboration from farmers to address this issue effectively.

Despite deteriorating air quality in Delhi, stubble burning persists in parts of Punjab, notably in the fields of Karamgarh village, Sri Muktsar Sahib. In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued orders on November 7, 2024, to revise and enforce Environmental Compensation (EC) measures rigorously, a directive aimed at the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, according to a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

