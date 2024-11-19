Left Menu

Bridging Nations: The Significance of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Initiatives

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri commends PM Modi for initiatives benefiting the Sikh community, including the Kartarpur Sahib corridor. The corridor symbolizes peace and connects India and Pakistan, marking a significant religious site. Extension of its agreement ensures continued cross-border pilgrim visits, celebrating Sikh heritage and harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:13 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in launching initiatives benefiting the Sikh community, notably the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Pakistan. In a post on X, Puri highlighted a series of efforts under Modi's leadership, aimed at honoring the auspicious 550th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The Kartarpur Sahib corridor promotes peace and religious harmony, serving as a physical and symbolic bridge between India and Pakistan. The Gurdwara complex's serene ambience, filled with the sounds of traditional instruments and the recitation of Gurbani, marks the place where Guru Nanak Dev spent his final years, making it the second-most sacred site in Sikhism.

The corridor complex, covering 42 acres, is claimed to be the largest of its kind. Facilities include Sarovar Sahib, Darbar Sahib, Dewan Sahib, Langar Hall, Kheti Sahib, and Khoo Sahib. The extension of the India-Pakistan agreement, initially signed in 2019, ensures the corridor remains open for pilgrims, sustaining its mission of fostering cross-border harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

