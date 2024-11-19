Left Menu

Nation Honors Queen of Courage: Rani Lakshmibai

India commemorated Rani Lakshmibai's birth anniversary, with leaders like PM Modi and Congress President Kharge paying tribute to her legendary bravery. Celebrated for her role in the 1857 Indian Rebellion, Laxmibai remains a symbol of courage and sacrifice, inspiring generations with her patriotism and leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several other political figures, paid heartfelt tributes to Rani Lakshmibai, the revered Queen of Jhansi, on her birth anniversary on Tuesday. The Prime Minister highlighted her enduring legacy of bravery and patriotism in a post on the social media platform X, emphasizing that her efforts continue to inspire generations.

Other prominent leaders, including Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, also expressed their admiration for Laxmibai. Kharge hailed her as an 'epitome of unmatched heroism and valour,' recognizing her decisive role during the First Indian War of Independence in 1857. Similarly, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai joined in saluting Laxmibai's unparalleled courage.

Celebrations of her legacy extended across political lines, with BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala acknowledging her impact on future generations. Known as the Queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai was a formidable leader during India's first war of independence, ultimately sacrificing her life in battle against British colonizers in 1858.

(With inputs from agencies.)

