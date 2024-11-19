Funding Approved for SH1 Belfast to Pegasus Motorway and Woodend Bypass

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has announced a major milestone in Canterbury’s infrastructure development, as the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) Board approves funding for pre-implementation and early works on the State Highway 1 (SH1) Belfast to Pegasus Motorway and Woodend Bypass, a Road of National Significance (RoNS).

“This is a critical step in delivering a transformative project that will unlock more land for housing in the Waimakariri district, improve safety, and provide more reliable freight and commuter connections,” Mr Brown said.

Enhancing Key Infrastructure

SH1 north of Christchurch is a vital route connecting the region’s key assets, including Christchurch CBD, Christchurch International Airport, and Lyttelton Port. It also serves as a primary freight corridor and commuter pathway. Currently, approximately 21,500 vehicles travel on this stretch daily, including 9% heavy freight traffic. By 2048, traffic volumes are projected to increase to 28,000 vehicles per day, further emphasizing the need for this upgrade.

“This project will eliminate congestion bottlenecks, improving peak-time travel by up to 11 minutes,” Mr Brown added. “More importantly, it will enhance safety for motorists, addressing the concerns raised by the AA that this stretch is currently Canterbury’s most dangerous road.”

A Catalyst for Growth

The project is part of the Government’s broader RoNS program, which aims to improve transport infrastructure to support economic growth, enhance connectivity, and unlock development potential.

“This is not just a road; it’s an investment in Canterbury’s future,” Mr. Brown stated. “The Belfast to Pegasus Motorway and Woodend Bypass will build upon the legacy of the RoNS delivered by the previous National Government, paving the way for safer and more efficient transportation across the region.”

Benefits at a Glance:

Congestion Relief: Reduced bottlenecks and faster travel times for commuters and freight.

Safety Improvements: A redesigned, safer route for motorists along Canterbury’s most hazardous stretch of highway.

Economic Growth: Improved freight connections to Christchurch’s key hubs and export markets.

Housing Development: Unlocked land in the Waimakariri district for residential and commercial projects.

Moving at Pace

NZTA is expediting the project, with procurement, enabling works, and construction slated to commence within the next three years. This marks the first phase of the Government’s ambitious program to deliver seven new RoNS projects across New Zealand.

“Prioritizing investments that reduce travel times, boost productivity, and open up land for housing demonstrates this Government’s commitment to delivering meaningful infrastructure improvements,” Mr. Brown noted.

Local and National Impact

The Belfast to Pegasus Motorway and Woodend Bypass project promises far-reaching benefits for the Canterbury region and beyond, supporting tourism, business, and daily life. It will ensure that people and goods move quickly and safely while laying the groundwork for long-term economic prosperity.

The project’s approval is a signal of the Government’s focus on delivering impactful infrastructure investments, with construction anticipated to bring jobs, drive economic activity, and enhance the region’s resilience.