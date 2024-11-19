Reviving Tradition: Dimitris Kouvdis' Ancient Pottery Craft

In the scenic workshop on Lesbos, renowned potter Dimitris Kouvdis is reviving ancient techniques that have landed a spot on UNESCO's National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Kouvdis, at 70, is keeping alive a tradition that once thrived in the bustling pottery center of Mandamados.

His creations are among the last in the Mediterranean to be crafted from local clay, utilizing a traditional kiln fueled by olive pits. The pottery earns its unique design from natural lime paint, a hallmark of Kouvdis' enduring craft, recently acknowledged by UNESCO.

Despite advancements in mechanization, Kouvdis maintains his dedication to an art form that's more about passion than speed. 'There's no continuity in mechanization,' he asserts, as he molds each piece with care on a secluded land overlooking the Aegean Sea.

