Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: Dimitris Kouvdis' Ancient Pottery Craft

Dimitris Kouvdis, a potter from Lesbos, Greece, revives ancient pottery techniques, earning UNESCO recognition. In a world dominated by factory machines, Kouvdis creates using local clay and a traditional kiln, preserving cultural heritage. His work represents passion over industrial efficiency, celebrating historical craft practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:42 IST
Reviving Tradition: Dimitris Kouvdis' Ancient Pottery Craft
pottery

In the scenic workshop on Lesbos, renowned potter Dimitris Kouvdis is reviving ancient techniques that have landed a spot on UNESCO's National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Kouvdis, at 70, is keeping alive a tradition that once thrived in the bustling pottery center of Mandamados.

His creations are among the last in the Mediterranean to be crafted from local clay, utilizing a traditional kiln fueled by olive pits. The pottery earns its unique design from natural lime paint, a hallmark of Kouvdis' enduring craft, recently acknowledged by UNESCO.

Despite advancements in mechanization, Kouvdis maintains his dedication to an art form that's more about passion than speed. 'There's no continuity in mechanization,' he asserts, as he molds each piece with care on a secluded land overlooking the Aegean Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024