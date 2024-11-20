Left Menu

Interceptions in the Skies: Russia Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Russian air defense intercepted Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including Voronezh and Belgorod, causing fires and infrastructural damage without casualties. Videos documented explosions in Alekseyevka and Voronezh. Emergency teams responded swiftly to restore electricity and repair the affected areas, confirming escalating tensions and tactical vigilance along the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 02:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 02:13 IST
Interceptions in the Skies: Russia Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's air defense system successfully intercepted Ukrainian drones across six southern and central regions late Monday night, resulting in property damage but no injuries, according to official reports.

In the Voronezh region, governor Aleksandr Gusev confirmed attacks on a civilian goods factory, sparking a fire and requiring evacuation, but leaving staff unhurt.

Further interceptions occurred in Bryansk, Kursk, Rostov, and Kaluga regions. In Belgorod, falling debris damaged an industrial plant and power lines in Alekseyevka, causing temporary outages that emergency crews swiftly addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024