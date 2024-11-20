Interceptions in the Skies: Russia Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Russia's air defense system successfully intercepted Ukrainian drones across six southern and central regions late Monday night, resulting in property damage but no injuries, according to official reports.

In the Voronezh region, governor Aleksandr Gusev confirmed attacks on a civilian goods factory, sparking a fire and requiring evacuation, but leaving staff unhurt.

Further interceptions occurred in Bryansk, Kursk, Rostov, and Kaluga regions. In Belgorod, falling debris damaged an industrial plant and power lines in Alekseyevka, causing temporary outages that emergency crews swiftly addressed.

