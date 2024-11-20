Australia Sounds Alarm: Rising Cyber Threats to Critical Infrastructure

Australia has raised the alarm about the growing menace of cyber threats targeting its critical infrastructure. A report from the Australian Signals Directorate highlights that more than 11% of last year's cybersecurity incidents were linked to crucial sectors, including electricity, gas, water, education, and transport services.

Among these incidents, a substantial portion was attributed to phishing, with exploitation of public-facing interfaces and brute-force activities following closely behind. Defence Minister Richard Marles expressed concern about the intensifying focus of both cybercriminals and state actors on these essential services, during a radio interview.

The country has collaborated with international allies to trace many of these cyber incidents back to state-sponsored actors from China, Russia, and Iran. The report points out that China's evolving cyber techniques are indicative of pre-positioning for disruptive actions instead of traditional espionage. However, China has dismissed such allegations from both U.S. and Australian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)