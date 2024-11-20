Left Menu

Australia Sounds Alarm: Rising Cyber Threats to Critical Infrastructure

Australia expresses concern about rising cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure, with state-sponsored actors like China, Russia, and Iran increasingly using sophisticated tactics. A recent report reveals over 11% of cybersecurity incidents involve pivotal services, such as electricity and transport. A significant portion involves phishing and public interface exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 20-11-2024 07:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 07:33 IST
Australia Sounds Alarm: Rising Cyber Threats to Critical Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia has raised the alarm about the growing menace of cyber threats targeting its critical infrastructure. A report from the Australian Signals Directorate highlights that more than 11% of last year's cybersecurity incidents were linked to crucial sectors, including electricity, gas, water, education, and transport services.

Among these incidents, a substantial portion was attributed to phishing, with exploitation of public-facing interfaces and brute-force activities following closely behind. Defence Minister Richard Marles expressed concern about the intensifying focus of both cybercriminals and state actors on these essential services, during a radio interview.

The country has collaborated with international allies to trace many of these cyber incidents back to state-sponsored actors from China, Russia, and Iran. The report points out that China's evolving cyber techniques are indicative of pre-positioning for disruptive actions instead of traditional espionage. However, China has dismissed such allegations from both U.S. and Australian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024